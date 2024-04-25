Knowing Things to Come

Pastor Dean preaches about hearing from the Holy Spirit and shares his own visions and dreams of things to come here in America. Whether we are on the brink of civil war, economic collapse, or foreign invasion, hold steadfast to God's Word and will for your life. Be not afraid, prepare physically AND spiritually for whatever the future holds.

End Game Sermon: https://youtu.be/e-AdcvdXmgs?si=x1zE5XpKMVh4gJvs