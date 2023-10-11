Create New Account
Could Hamas Have Done This Alone? | Joe Pags w/ LT Col Jeffrey Addicott
Could Hamas Have Done This Alone?

LT Col Jeffrey Addicott is the founder of the Warrior Defense Project and gives some insight into the terrorist attack against Israel. Did Hamas act and plan alone? He says, no way.


gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attackiran 6 billionstate sponsored terrorists

