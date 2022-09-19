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Alex Jones Show - Hour 3 - Sep - 19 (Commercial Free)
The Resistance 1776
The Resistance 1776Checkmark Icon
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201 views • September 19, 2022

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Get $10,000 or more in free SILVER. Go to http://1776Gold.com & convert your 401K or IRA into Gold or Silver before your 401K becomes a 101K or drained completely. Please do not wait until it's too late!


An increase in the money supply leads to inflation because the value of each individual dollar is thus decreased. Printing money to send to Ukraine is leading to inflation in the US.


They are now going to use a Climate Emergency to collapse our energy resources preventing food and supplies from being delivered using diesel or regular gas. The globalists are not going to stop, they have the pedal to the medal. Prepare now!!


I am urging you to get with Goldco and protect your hard-earned savings. Klaus already said they are going to destroy the U.S. dollar, and collapse our food and energy sources. Just look at the news, you do see all the countries rising up due to gas, energy, food, and also bank accounts freezing. You don't think that will come here to the U.S. as well, you got another thing coming!


Time is of the essence, over $1 Trillion Dollars in retirement funds (IRA's/401K's) have been lost in the market. The more savings we roll over into gold and silver, the more we can help our fellow Patriots weather this intense storm that's brewing.


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