I Bet You NEVER Heard Of This...

“There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come” - Victor Hugo

What is the idea?

“Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”- Napoleon Hill

Was he wrong?

“Though the problems of the world are increasingly complex, the solutions remain embarrassingly simple.”- Bill Mollison

What are the embarrassingly simple solutions?

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete”- Buckminster Fuller

What is the new model?

“Everybody does the best they can with what they got, based on all things considered”- Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)

What is the best we can do?

“Those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war”- Martin Luther King, Jr.

How do we organize to share an idea?

“None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.”- Johnny Wolfgang von Goethe

How could we know that we are free?

“Know thyself, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories.”- Sun Tzu

Who am I?

“The Spirit of the perennial spring is said to be immortal, she is called the Mysterious One.”- Lao Tzu

What do we truly serve?





It is time for you to help create the world's new marketplace, to carry on the evolution of mankind's destiny in ALL aspects of life, from freedom, to food and medicine, to the economy and community, to science and technology, to development and construction, to off-grid living and preparedness, to love and faith, to peace and courage, to abundance and joy.