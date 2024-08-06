This is Globalist plan to DESTROY the U.K. in action George Soros behind it | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
If you want to know what's about to happen in the United States just look at the U.K. A globalist agenda is driving the U.K. into total chaos with armed migrant gangs attacking British citizens. Jim Ferguson is a former Parliamentary candidate and journalist. He is also the founder of Freedom Train International. Jim joined us from the U.K. to talk about what's really happening. You can visit his website: https://freedomtraininternational.org