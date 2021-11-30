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What do People Witness When They See YOU?
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121 views • November 30, 2021
The greatest command is love. But who really does that these days? Why
was Jesus' command to love one another as He loved us so NEW? He laid
down His life for us, but are we laying our lives down in love in the
way we live with others? Are we following Jesus' example or just living
in the devil's system?
For more info about how to leave the system and really start living like Jesus did: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
was Jesus' command to love one another as He loved us so NEW? He laid
down His life for us, but are we laying our lives down in love in the
way we live with others? Are we following Jesus' example or just living
in the devil's system?
For more info about how to leave the system and really start living like Jesus did: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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