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A MESSAGE TO EVERYONE IN OTTAWA WHO COMPLAINED AND CRIED ABOUT THE TRUCKERS CONVOY!
KevinJJohnston
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183 views • September 08, 2023

Regrettably, people born in Canada are a bunch of spoiled brats who really don't know what real strife and real problems are. When a Canadian woman breaks a fingernail it's a tragedy of monumental proportions. However, when the trucker Convoy entered Ottawa to protest the illegal incarceration of Canadian citizens and the illegal shutdowns of the economy based on a lie that there was some kind of pandemic, the truckers decided to be as loud as possible and blew their horns for a couple of days at a time.

Losers in Ottawa started crying and complaining about the loud noises. They couldn't get to sleep at night after watching a hockey game that meant nothing and stuffing their faces with donuts doused in maple syrup. They have no idea just how bad their country is right now and instead of going out and joining the protest to get their freedoms back, they chose to file a lawsuit against the truckers and they're still crying about it today. Honestly, each and every one of them can go fuck themselves.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#canada #alberta #truckers #truckconvoy #canadianpatriot #ontario #ottawa #ottawaconvoy #convoytoottawa #truckerprotest #motivation #canadaproud #truthseeker #convoy #truth #freedom #truckerconvoy #freedomconvoy #freedomprotest #honkhonk

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freedomcanadahopefriendshipsottawapeaceful protesttruckerconvoyhonkhonk
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