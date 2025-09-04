Is the doctrine of "Once saved, always saved" biblical?. Part 1: Scripture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we focus on the doctrine of “Once saved, always saved” and we show what the scriptures actually have to say on this topic. Our goal in this video which is Part 1, was to primarily focus on the scriptures to keep the video short for those that prefer to just stick with what the scriptures have to say, and thus we avoided any lengthy discussion. To hear a more broad and open discussion on this topic, with more of a “podcast” vibe to it, then we suggest watching Part 2.