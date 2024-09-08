NWO: South Korea launches investigation into 'genocidal' mRNA nanotech found in vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to ThePeople'sVoice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv)
The South Korean government is launching an investigation into the genocidal mRNA nanotech technology that is found in the COVID-19 vaccines, which has led to the deaths of approximately 30 million people worldwide and have injured millions more.
Email: [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington