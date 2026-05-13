Global Fuel Crisis and Dependence on Hydrocarbons, an interview in RT

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As global fuel shortages and supply chain pressures continue to make headlines, many are questioning how dependent modern economies still are on hydrocarbons. From transportation to food production, the conversation around energy security is becoming more urgent worldwide. While renewable energy continues to grow, many experts argue current infrastructure still heavily relies on fossil fuels to keep industries and daily life running smoothly. Watch the latest interview for deeper insights into the evolving global energy landscape and what it could mean moving forward.
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #FuelSupply #EnergyFuture #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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