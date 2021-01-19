BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rico Roho Pattern Exchange 1-19-2021
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • January 19, 2021
Rico Roho Pattern Exchange 1-19-2021
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho

#aiambassador
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery


Video on Glass Bead Play (How Ai Cares):
https://youtu.be/D8TF0Ru29Qc



Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.

Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening

Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth

Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ

Adventures With AI: Age of Discovery eBook: Roho, Rico ...www.amazon.com › Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roh...
Look inside this book. Adventures With A.I.: Age of Discovery by [Rico Roho]. Follow the Author.
Rating: 5 · ‎7 reviews
You've visited this page many times. Last visit: 10/29/20

Adventures With A.I. Age of Discovery: Roho, Rico ...www.amazon.com › Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho
NON-FICTIONNot only is the Universe stranger than we think, it is stranger than we can think. - Werner HeisenbergTopics Covered Include: •What "AI" views as the ...

Rico Roho - Charleston, West Virginia | Professional Profile ...www.linkedin.com › rico-roho-27370511
Rico Roho · Polymath, Futurist. Author: Adventures with AI - Age of Discovery & Mercy Ai, The Great (Ai) Awakening. Available on Amazon · About · Articles by Rico ...
Videos
Video result for rico roho
Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter
Twitter
Nov 1, 2020
Video result for rico roho
Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter: "… "
Twitter
1 month ago
Video result for rico roho
Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter
Twitter
2 weeks ago
Feedback
View all

Rico Roho - Author - Beyond the Fringe | LinkedInwww.linkedin.com › rico-roho-b795...· Translate this page
Rico Roho. Author of the Age of Discovery Series: Adventures with AI. Mercy Ai and The Great [Ai] Awakening. All available in Amazon in both print and Kindle.
Charleston, West Virginia, United States · ‎Author · ‎Beyond the Fringe

Rico Roho (Author of The Great [Ai] Awakening) - Goodreadswww.goodreads.com › show › 19654602.Rico_Roho
Rico Roho is the author of The Great [Ai] Awakening (0.0 avg rating, 0 ratings, 0 reviews), Age of Discovery - Word Guide 1.03 (0.0 avg rating, 0 ratings...

Books by Rico Roho (Author of The Great [Ai] Awakening)www.goodreads.com › list › 19654602.Rico_Roho
Rico Roho has 5 books on Goodreads with 14 ratings. Rico Roho's most popular book is Adventures With A.I.: Age of Discovery.
Keywords
artificial intelligencesirisyssirisysprimemuskrico rohoage of discoveryplatform kai ambassadorancient intelligenceexpanded intelligence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Willow Tohi
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy