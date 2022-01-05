Freedom Is Messy Sometimes, but It Improves Everything

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Looked at the long span of history, it is always true that more freedom leads to more prosperity over time, and less of it leads to less, if not complete and utter decay, in fact. One of our challenges today is convincing people that freedom is actually a good thing. How do you think about FREEDOM?