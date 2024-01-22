Create New Account
Local Reporter Describes Election Expert Halderman Breaking into Dominion Voting Machine
The Gateway Pundit | Local Reporter Describes Election Expert Halderman Breaking into Dominion Voting Machine. J. Alex Halderman demonstrated in court how Dominion machines were hacked and altered their tabulations.


On Friday, in a Federal Court In Atlanta, Georgia, University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Alex Halderman testified in front of Judge Amy Totenberg’s courtroom about the Dominion voting machines used in the Georgia elections since 2020.


As reported earlier, during his testimony, Halderman was able to HACK A DOMINION VOTING MACHINE and change the tabulation in front of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in the courtroom!


Halderman USED ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS!


READ ARTICLE:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/gig-is-up-exclusive-local-reporter-describes-election/

