Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COL JOHN MILLS: WE DON'T HAVE A SOUTHERN BORDER AT ALL
channel image
The New American
2316 Subscribers
53 views
Published 13 hours ago

How can we survive as a nation without borders?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Securing America with Frank Gaffney 02-14-24 - Frank Gaffney is joined by Col. John Mills Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/ABB8ido155cVXEp/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Col. John Mills Pt. 2 - on cyber warfare

https://americasvoice.news/video/jZ8XKFr1Rpilgty/?related=playlist


3. AmericasVoice.news - Human Events with Jack Posobiec 02-13-24 - What if Funding the Ukraine War Was Contingent on Deporting Illegals?

https://americasvoice.news/video/8XtUM3bm1gAXKCq/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
chinaborder crisisinvasion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket