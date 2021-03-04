THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1

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LINK AND ORIGINAL EXPL OF THIS VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BRizDPuLs8c4/
Who is the Cabal? In this 17 part series, the Cabal will be fully exposed. As time is running out, we will upload one part every week. Research and script are done... for all 17 parts. Only the editing is left. Therefore, one part per week. This Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. It is about the Cabal. It will give you info that will blow you off your socks. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason, all of which under your noise... Meet the Cabal. Next week: part 2.