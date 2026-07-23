Jonathan Emord, American Revolution, Rise of Administrative State, The Great Menopause Grift, Health Insurance Trap - The RSB Show 7-23-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, American Revolution, Rise of Administrative State, Erosion of Constitutional Limits, Citizen Duty to Liberty, The Great Menopause Grift, Healthcare Prevention, Healthcare Trap, Living Longer in Poor Health, Kalmia Latifolia, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-american-revolution-paraquat-still-on-our-food-andrea-shaw-bail-revoked-democrat-socialist-pfas-sludge-the-great-menopause-grift-healthcare-prevention-stay-in-job-for-healthcare/