Red Mercury - The Æther Energy
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
148 views • 1 day ago

The Hunt for Red Mercury | Spires made of gold that encased red mercury, which seems to be the key component, to harness energy through the Æther. Oddly enough, this liquid has no reflection in the mirror. Repels against garlic and is attracted to gold. The capability of disrupting the functionality of cellphones, televisions and lightbulbs. Seems as if the last remnants of this antique technology took place around 200 years ago. Covered up and buried under a multitude of lies for those to inherit the earth, in which was already furnished with riches. Immense and Impeccable statues of marble as well as monoliths and mosques carved with 3D laser accuracy. There is much to realize all across our Great Plane with these monumental buildings and palaces that all resemble one another with identical designs..



Keywords
energyred mercuryeather
