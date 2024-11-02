"Donald Trump Wants to Abolish the Entire Income Tax" - Peter St Onge, Ph.D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Nov 1, 2024) Peter St Onge on X: Donald Trump wants to abolish the entire income tax.
It would be the greatest achievement since Andrew Jackson abolished the central bank.
So what happens to the economy, to Americans' finances, and to the federal government.
Article by Peter St Onge - “Trump Wants to Abolish the Income Tax
“: https://www.profstonge.com/p/trump-want-to-abolish-the-income
Peter St Onge: https://www.profstonge.com/