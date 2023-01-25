Russian Artillery and TOS strikes on Ugledar and Nikolsky dachas

Artillery and TOS strikes on Ugledar and Nikolsky dachas.

Breaking News from a couple hours ago: Jan. 25, 2023 - According to sources, the Russian Armed Forces, comprising both Siberian Naval Infantry and Donbass units have entered Ugledar. The Ukrainian units at the edge of town behaved like humans and retreated. The VSU is throwing in reserves. We will update you as we find out more.



