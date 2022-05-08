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Creatives Chat with Spencer Tribwell | Ep 78 Pt 1
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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10 views • May 08, 2022
We chat with Spencer Tribwell, a Creative Evolutionary that is facilitating the journey of awakening Divinity through Breath, Truth, and Sound healing modalities.

Spencer explains how he discovered his path of healing by following his Heart and shares some of the adventures he has experienced because of it.

We chat about: living in China; Full Moon Gatherings; finding a Teacher; the city mindset; reverse culture shock; Intention Gathering in BC; bridges of compassion; Sasquatch Festival at The Gorge; Circadia Gathering; brewing kombucha; healing healers; becoming a massage therapist; APOG experience; and putting the pieces together.

We learn how we can pivot at anytime and anything can happen when we set our Heart upon it and go all in.

Plus, we dive into: the School of Hard Knocks; learning to deal with struggle versus waiting to be rescued; Emerald Grove; Samadhi Summer; Emerging Embers; knowing your own power; sharing the stage; Ecstatic Dance; growing the trust muscle and stretching our boundaries; making fear our friend; the process of Self Mastery; and who knows what.

Learn more about Spencer: https://www.SpencerTribwell.com

Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.

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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
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For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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