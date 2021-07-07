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Bill Gates Caught On Video Admitting Will Change Our DNA Forever
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435 views • July 07, 2021
This man and all his cronies who are behind this entire take over are playing God with humanity. Not only attempting to depopulate, but change our God given, DNA etc, and we will become robot puppets under their control!!
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