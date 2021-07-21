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Shoulder & Neck Tension Relief
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12 views • July 21, 2021
When I am on my phone or computer for too long, I can feel the tension build in my shoulders and neck. Sometimes it gets so bad that it leads to crazy tension headaches or migraines! 😬
So I have built this yin practice with that tension in mind, and we will focus on releasing that 'text neck' position.
You may want a yoga block and strap to help support you in this practice.
So I have built this yin practice with that tension in mind, and we will focus on releasing that 'text neck' position.
You may want a yoga block and strap to help support you in this practice.
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