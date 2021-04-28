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STUDENT ATHLETE PASSES OUT, SMOTHERED WITH MASK WHILE RUNNING OUTSIDE
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10 views • April 28, 2021
Have you had enough? Remember the coach fired last week in NH who refused to have his track athletes wear masks running outside? Here’s the reaction in Oregon to a track student passing out from suffocation…
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Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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