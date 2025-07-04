EMBALMERS REPORT PERSISTENT BLOOD CLOTS IN CORPSES ⚕ SINCE COVID VAX ROLLOUT❗ [COVIDIOCRACY KILLS]

The post didn't have any description, just links to Jimmy's material, which you can find at the source URL; went to X to find this:





'There is no evidence that the vaccinations increase your risk of clots.'





@DrRanj puts our minds at rest after the news that some countries have suspended the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.





Total bullshit - you disgusting LIAR

as a funeral director the numbers have rocketed and they are not normal clots - these are NOT NORMAL and these are NOT caused by covid, they are exclusviely in the vaccinated





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE_V9B4AzQc