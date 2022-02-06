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⚠️ PRESIDENT TRUMP’S GENEALOGY - HIS TRUE ORIGINS - THE ARISTOCRACY - SEAN HROSS (G.I.U.R.E.H.)
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174 views • February 06, 2022
GENEALOGICAL EXPERTS HAVE PROVEN TRUMP THE 1ST HIS ROYAL TIES OF PHARAOH'S COSMOPOLITAN BLOODLINES.
https://icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/culture_and_living/2017/01/24/donald_trump_is_related_to_most_icelanders_and_dani/
https://icelandmag.is/article/trumps-ancestors-among-viking-age-settlers-iceland-scholars-believe
For total understanding: video "The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil": https://youtu.be/p-BFmn2S_jU
https://icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/culture_and_living/2017/01/24/donald_trump_is_related_to_most_icelanders_and_dani/
https://icelandmag.is/article/trumps-ancestors-among-viking-age-settlers-iceland-scholars-believe
For total understanding: video "The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil": https://youtu.be/p-BFmn2S_jU
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