Xi Jinping to Biden - China and the USA must not turn their backs on each other; Competition should not become the prevailing trend
Published 15 hours ago

Xi Jinping to Biden: China and the USA must not turn their backs on each other; competition should not become the prevailing trend

Xi Jinping stated that a potential conflict between China and the USA would lead to "unbearable consequences" for both sides, and the world is vast enough for the prosperity of both countries.

