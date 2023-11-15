Xi Jinping to Biden: China and the USA must not turn their backs on each other; competition should not become the prevailing trend
Xi Jinping stated that a potential conflict between China and the USA would lead to "unbearable consequences" for both sides, and the world is vast enough for the prosperity of both countries.
