Jimmy Fallon Releases COVID XBB.1.5 'Theme Song' While Flashing All-Seeing-Eye-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 9 2023

Do you remember what the very first thing Jesus said would be a sign you were living in the last days? Deception. In 2023, we are swimming in a veritable pool of deception that comes at us from every and all levels, with the deceivers double and triple-crossing themselves so it's nearly impossible to unravel it at this point. Nearly, but not completely, as you shall soon see.



"And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you." Matthew 24:4 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are checking in with social media, legacy media, and news and information from around the globe to see if we can take the current temperature of how 2023 is starting out. Jimmy Fallon, host of 'The Tonight Show', released a curious little clip of him singing the XBB.1.5 'theme song' that had ever curiouser words, and if all that was not enough, he flashed the all-seeing eye of the Illuminati before he was through. They are sending a message, no doubt about that, but what is it saying? On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we pull the covers back on the end times, to show you just how close we really are

