Join in this karaoke sing along. The hokey pokey is a truly fun little dance enjoyed by generations of small children who are really learning to "get their groove on". Oh, put your left foot in, put your left foot out...



HOKEY POKEY LYRICS



You put your right foot in

You take your right foot out

You put your right foot in

And you shake it all about

You do the hokey pokey

And you turn yourself around

That's what it's all about



You put your left foot in

You take your left foot out

You put your left foot in

And you shake it all about

You do the hokey pokey

And you turn yourself around

That's what it's all about



You put your right hand in

You take your right hand out

You put your right hand in

And you shake it all about

You do the hokey pokey

And you turn yourself around

That's what it's all about



You put your left hand in

You take your left hand out

You put your left hand in

And you shake it all about

You do the hokey pokey

And you turn yourself around

That's what it's all about



You put your whole self in

You take your whole self out

You put your whole self in

And you shake it all about

You do the hokey pokey

And you turn yourself around

That's what it's all about