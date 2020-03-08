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HOKEY POKEY
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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6 views • March 08, 2020
Join in this karaoke sing along. The hokey pokey is a truly fun little dance enjoyed by generations of small children who are really learning to "get their groove on". Oh, put your left foot in, put your left foot out...

HOKEY POKEY LYRICS

You put your right foot in
You take your right foot out
You put your right foot in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about

You put your left foot in
You take your left foot out
You put your left foot in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about

You put your right hand in
You take your right hand out
You put your right hand in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about

You put your left hand in
You take your left hand out
You put your left hand in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about

You put your whole self in
You take your whole self out
You put your whole self in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about
Keywords
childrenmusicchildsongdancekaraokehokey pokey
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy