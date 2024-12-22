BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Ouija boards are dangerous.
Alan S
Alan S
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 4 months ago

An example of the British toy maker Waddington's Ouija board sold in Britain in 1960s. My own grandmother had that board, I craved it as a child, knowing it was something exotic. I got it when she passed away in 2006 and preceded to put blood on it and try rituals. Story goes my gran and friends, in the 60s. One friend of her friends had a new boyfriend from Ireland. He said his name, but the board spelled out his real name the guy jumped up ran out my grans, it turns out he used a false name as he was in the IRA at the time. A kids advert from 1991 asking kids to play. James at The Impossible channel narrates a neighbour hood in alarm and cops attend a building because a girl who played with a Oujia board and got possessed.

Keywords
viralnewouijawhats new
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy