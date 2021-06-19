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INTERVIEW: Dr. Hodkinson | Del BigTree - Myocarditis in Children, Fauci the Fraud, Infertility in Men and Women
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230 views • June 19, 2021
In this MUST SEE interview, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, an esteemed life-long pathologist with an extensive and impressive CV, is interviewed by Del BigTree about the myocarditis cases now appearing in children who have taken the modified RNA injection ("vaccine"). They discuss the train of government abuses and loss of liberties that are wholly unjustified in light of the scientific data, and the government officials who continue to propagate these lies. Dr. Hodkinson also levels the credibility of characters like Fauci. Most importantly perhaps, Dr. Hodkinson addresses the loss of fertility in men and women who have been vaccinated.
Please send this interview to everyone you know, especially those who are on the cusp of waking up to the horrible reality we find ourselves in now.
Please send this interview to everyone you know, especially those who are on the cusp of waking up to the horrible reality we find ourselves in now.
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