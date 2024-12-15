Μάθημα Θεολογίας (σχιζοφρενικό παραλήρημα) - Delusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Παραλήρημα : η σταθερή πεποίθηση που δεν επιδέχεται αλλαγή υπό το φως στοιχείων που την αντικρούουν. Ως παθολογία, είναι διαφορετική από μια πεποίθηση που βασίζεται σε ψευδείς ή ελλιπείς πληροφορίες, ψευδομνήμη, δόγμα, ψευδαίσθηση, παραισθήσεις ή κάποια άλλα παραπλανητικά αποτελέσματα της αντίληψης, καθώς τα άτομα με αυτές τις πεποιθήσεις είναι σε θέση να αλλάξουν ή να αναπροσαρμόσουν τις πεποιθήσεις τους, κατά την εξέταση των αποδεικτικών στοιχείων. Αν υπάρχει και σχιζοφρένεια τότε ο συνδιασμός είναι άκρως εκρηκτικός και....κατακομβικός.
Delusion : a firm belief that cannot be changed in the light of contradictory evidence. As a pathology, it is distinct from a belief based on false or incomplete information, false memory, dogma, delusion, hallucination, or some other misleading effect of perception, as persons with these beliefs are able to change or readjust their beliefs upon examination of the evidence. If schizophrenia is also present then the combination is highly explosive and....catacombic