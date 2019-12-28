© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Mouse
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • December 28, 2019
RF radiation from a Logitech M720 wireless mouse. It's highest directly above it.
> 6 V/m peak , 44,000 uW/m^2 average
0:00 Ambient RF from nearby cell tower.
0:05 Wifi mouse on.
0:24 Moving mouse around.
0:28 Mouse stationary.
0:30 Moving mouse around.
0:33 Mouse stationary.
0:42 Wifi mouse off.
> 6 V/m peak , 44,000 uW/m^2 average
0:00 Ambient RF from nearby cell tower.
0:05 Wifi mouse on.
0:24 Moving mouse around.
0:28 Mouse stationary.
0:30 Moving mouse around.
0:33 Mouse stationary.
0:42 Wifi mouse off.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.