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God Is Love
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60 views • May 14, 2022
God Is Love --
"I give you a new commandment, says the Lord: love one another as I have loved you."
To require change from others it is best that first we must change ourselves. Prayer and example often times can do more than words (that have failed).
Write a journal (links below) -- daily write what the Holy Spirit is saying to you, or what most bothers you for that day, or what the scriptures are speaking to you about. Go back at a later day and read your journals, it will show you many things.
That is, our Faith isn’t a program. Meaning? Our Faith isn’t about doing certain things to get a particular outcome.
It’s about spending time with God.
Our Faith isn’t a program, it’s a relationship.
It is through this relationship that we learn charity for others.
Resources:
Day One - Your thoughts become words. Captured private, eternal. All your days distilled. https://dayoneapp.com
Dollar Tree - Notebooks - https://tinyurl.com/Dollar-notebooks
Frank J Casella Spiral Notebooks - https://fjc.tiny.us/notebooks
The Amen Ap Journals - https://tinyurl.com/amenap-journal
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
"I give you a new commandment, says the Lord: love one another as I have loved you."
To require change from others it is best that first we must change ourselves. Prayer and example often times can do more than words (that have failed).
Write a journal (links below) -- daily write what the Holy Spirit is saying to you, or what most bothers you for that day, or what the scriptures are speaking to you about. Go back at a later day and read your journals, it will show you many things.
That is, our Faith isn’t a program. Meaning? Our Faith isn’t about doing certain things to get a particular outcome.
It’s about spending time with God.
Our Faith isn’t a program, it’s a relationship.
It is through this relationship that we learn charity for others.
Resources:
Day One - Your thoughts become words. Captured private, eternal. All your days distilled. https://dayoneapp.com
Dollar Tree - Notebooks - https://tinyurl.com/Dollar-notebooks
Frank J Casella Spiral Notebooks - https://fjc.tiny.us/notebooks
The Amen Ap Journals - https://tinyurl.com/amenap-journal
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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