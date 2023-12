'THE REAL BELIEVERS IN YESHUA-JESUS!

THE MEGA PREACHERS WOULD HAVE YOU AND I BELIEVE IN & OUT DATED PRE-TRIB RAPTURE TO FOOL YOU AND I. THERE IS NO PRE-TRIB RAPTURE REGARDLESS WHAT FALLEN PERRY STONE OR ANY OTHER MEGA PREACHER TELLS YOU! I BELIEVE IN A PRE-WARATH CATCHING AWAY! WHY! LOOK AT WORLD EVENTS AND YOU TELL ME IF WE'RE NOT IN THE TRIBULATION ALREADY. AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND ROUTING WITHIN RIGHT NOW. THE PREACHER, POLITICIANS AND CORPORATE LEADERS CONSTANTLY LIE TO YOU AND I. THERE'S FASLE FLAG WARS OVER THE WORLD RIGHT NOW. THE WESTERN NATIONS ARE FLOODED WITH WORTHLESS ILLEGALS GIVEN UNLIMITED FINANCIAL HELP. CRIME IS EXPLODING IN THESE WESTERN NATIONS. THE CHEMTRAILED CONTROLLED WEATHER IS CAUSING ONE DISASTER AFTER ANOTHER NOW! HOMOSEXUALITY HAS EXPLODED THROUGHOUT THE WORLD NOW. SATAN WORSHIP IS BEING RUBBED IN OUR FACES NOW. THE RICH MEGA 501C-3 GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED PREACHERS WANT YOU MONEY NOT YOUR SALVATION. NOW YOU TELL ME IF WE'RE NOT IN THE END TIME TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW DAH...