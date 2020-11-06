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1F. MMS QUICK-VIDS: Protocol 4000 with Calcium Hypochlorite (MMS 2) short version
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634 views • November 06, 2020
A quick demo of how to fill the capsules with calcium hypochlorite (aka MMS 2) for the Protocol 4000. The doses are 6 times a day taken every 2 hours (over a 12 hr period). The amount in the capsules should be no more than a half-filled size zero (0) capsule. However, be sure to have smaller amounts in capsules ready in case you need to reduce your amount of your doses from feeling excessive Herxheimer Reaction. Lastly, be sure to drink 4-8 oz of water with each dose...eating a meal or snack after the dose helps too.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zUqhQRWSLUAmwXHLwFRLqHCVN1m2dBct/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vjh2Pa0TUsYxN23j8mheD5Bbn1M23IHo/view?usp=sharing
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zUqhQRWSLUAmwXHLwFRLqHCVN1m2dBct/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vjh2Pa0TUsYxN23j8mheD5Bbn1M23IHo/view?usp=sharing
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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