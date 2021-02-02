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Greatest video from a doctor yet in Canada!
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487 views • February 02, 2021
Amanda Vollmer says everything I feel right now. She pulls no punches and tells it how it is. She slaps people in the face(metaphorically) and advises all in the use of common law. Worth the listen for reinforcement of what's right and what is needed to be done before it's to late.
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