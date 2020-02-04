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Leaked Footage during the Democratic Iowa Caucus!!?
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202 views • February 04, 2020
The Iowa Democratic Party will not release results from the caucuses until Tuesday morning after discovering “inconsistencies” from some precincts, as a technological disaster turned the opening event of the Democratic nomination race into a political debacle. As people doing coin flips for delegates & malfunction of computers holding the votes!!?
#IowaCaucuses #IACaucus
#IowaCaucuses #IACaucus
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