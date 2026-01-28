© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SSP: James Casbolt on The Edge 2026 // Aliens Underground. This is a repost of The Edge TV with Daniel Ott. James Casbolt emerges after many years... This seems like a Clone of James OR he is intentionally avoiding some topics.... nevertheless it is a powerful interview... Casbolt, who LtCol SC knows well, acknowledges Jesus Christ... pray for him. Thanks to Daniel Ott and The Edge TV. Source links below.
Pt1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfaXbuVo1sc
Pt2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dZU2mNxNQc