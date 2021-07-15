Plandemic: InDoctorNation (2020)

The premiere of Plandemic: InDoctorNation (August 18th 2020), featuring white collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream. The two part series was smeared by critics as “dangerous conspiracy theory.” US media took unprecedented measures to make the masses look the other way.When Dr. Mikovits made the bold claim that COVID-19 was manipulated in a lab, she was smeared as “crazy”.When Dr. Martin exposed the patents and paper trail proving that that Dr. Fauci was covertly funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab, critics laughed.One year later, they were no longer laughing. Through various independent investigations and accredited studies, every major claim made within the Plandemic series has been validated as accurate. The tide is turning. Truth is emerging.The Plandemic series is now being hailed by many for being first to warn the world of the agenda to reduce the liberties of citizens through medical tyranny.Plandemic: InDoctorNation is honored to receive the 2021 European Independent Film Award for Best Documentary.