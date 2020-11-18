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Operation Warp Speed Vaccine: A Game Changer for the World - ACLJ
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8 views • November 18, 2020
In Pennsylvania, there is a major equal protection challenge in court. Ballots were treated differently in Democrat controlled counties than in counties controlled by Republicans. As we explain, this is a major equal protection problem.
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Connect with the ACLJ:
Website: https://www.aclj.org?utm_medium=Video...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theACLJ
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/aclj
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ACLJofficial
Connect with Jordan Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JordanSekulo...
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/JordanSekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/officialjor...
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Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/jaysekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/JaySekulow
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