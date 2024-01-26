Grace’s dad fumbles through protecting his reputation after he discovers an AI generated deep fake picture of him on the wrong side. In the process, he discovers cats really do have 9 lives and to trust in God’s ways – even with cats!

**************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe