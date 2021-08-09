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A WEBSITE HAS OPENED CALLED AURS, ANONYMOUS UNVACCINATED REPORTING SYSTEM
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100 views • August 09, 2021
This is complete Tyranny.
They says it's independent of Govt, it encourages you to report Unvaccinated Family and Friends and the data is sent to Govt agencies. I Guarantee backed by Big Pharma
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
They says it's independent of Govt, it encourages you to report Unvaccinated Family and Friends and the data is sent to Govt agencies. I Guarantee backed by Big Pharma
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
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