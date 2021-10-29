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ECO-INSANITY! CNN demands we CUT DOWN healthy trees and bury them in mass graves to save the planet
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88 views • October 29, 2021
ECO-INSANITY! CNN demands we CUT DOWN healthy trees and bury them in mass graves to save the planet
In the latest eco-lunacy coming from the lamestream media, CNN is now calling for healthy trees to be cut down and buried in mass graves in order to save the planet – these fucking braindead eco terrorists are the same DEATH CULT as covid worshippers – brainwashed, bought and paid by cabal assholes who want to Destroy & Depopulate Our Planet. And why they want to cut trees? To clear the way for 5G electromagnetic waves. Lots of trees have been cut down in the UK in certain areas to remove barriers to 5G transmission (and in many other countries as well).
Best thing you can do is plant fast-growing trees around your property.
To survive and bring back normality we HAVE TO bury all these lunatics and plant trees on their graves
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/a2be818a-ea21-476c-8d9a-b442aef374d9
In the latest eco-lunacy coming from the lamestream media, CNN is now calling for healthy trees to be cut down and buried in mass graves in order to save the planet – these fucking braindead eco terrorists are the same DEATH CULT as covid worshippers – brainwashed, bought and paid by cabal assholes who want to Destroy & Depopulate Our Planet. And why they want to cut trees? To clear the way for 5G electromagnetic waves. Lots of trees have been cut down in the UK in certain areas to remove barriers to 5G transmission (and in many other countries as well).
Best thing you can do is plant fast-growing trees around your property.
To survive and bring back normality we HAVE TO bury all these lunatics and plant trees on their graves
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/a2be818a-ea21-476c-8d9a-b442aef374d9
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