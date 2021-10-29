BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ECO-INSANITY! CNN demands we CUT DOWN healthy trees and bury them in mass graves to save the planet
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
836 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
88 views • October 29, 2021
ECO-INSANITY! CNN demands we CUT DOWN healthy trees and bury them in mass graves to save the planet

In the latest eco-lunacy coming from the lamestream media, CNN is now calling for healthy trees to be cut down and buried in mass graves in order to save the planet – these fucking braindead eco terrorists are the same DEATH CULT as covid worshippers – brainwashed, bought and paid by cabal assholes who want to Destroy & Depopulate Our Planet. And why they want to cut trees? To clear the way for 5G electromagnetic waves. Lots of trees have been cut down in the UK in certain areas to remove barriers to 5G transmission (and in many other countries as well).

Best thing you can do is plant fast-growing trees around your property.

To survive and bring back normality we HAVE TO bury all these lunatics and plant trees on their graves

source:
https://www.brighteon.com/a2be818a-ea21-476c-8d9a-b442aef374d9
Keywords
depopulationagenda2030greatresetcrimesagainsthumanity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Patrick Lewis
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
Hamas Leader Says Palestinian &#8220;Blood&#8221; Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Hamas Leader Says Palestinian “Blood” Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Belle Carter
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy