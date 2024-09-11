Kabbalah's Satanic Secrets Exposed - This Expert Shares Deep Information

Kabbalah's Satanic Secrets Exposed - In this video the dark secrets of the occult practice of Kabbalah are finally revealed for all to see. Learn about the Satanic connection between Kabbalah and Gnosticism, Platonism, Pythagoreanism, and much more.



Discover the way in which Kabbalists misuse the Old Testament (i.e., the Torah/Tanakh) and twist its teachings into supporting devilish heresies and plots to wipeout billions.



I found this on Odysee and am reposting it here. The man who is being interviewed is someone who studied the Kabbalah in depth and does a very good job of explaining what the Kabbalah is and what it means to those who follow it.





