Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Would YOU be Safer if Murder were Legal? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.02.14)

The show's title is: Would you be safer if Murder were legal.

Murder in the US is most certainly legal. Dr Daniels reveals the many faces of murder and how present laws facilitate murder. Also, tips on how to avoid this trap. Tune in as Dr Daniels discusses this Shocking topic. Think Happens

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