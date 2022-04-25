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EP 161: Homesteading
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, we talk about homesteading. We talk about why we are working toward self-sufficiency for ourselves and reveal some of the steps we've taken to realize our goals. We talk about what we've learned, how much work is involved, what to do and what not to do, and more.

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Inner Child Group Hypnotherapy Session: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-inner-child-connect-play-hypnotherapy-session-tickets-315697067427

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https://www.alexarionfitness.com

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