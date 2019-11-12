© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Grow Ginger
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • November 12, 2019
How to Grow Ginger.
Ginger grows well on good quality well drained soil. To grow ginger you need to choose a sunny location. Prepare soil mixing with compost. Then place the ginger in it. Water regularly. Fertilize every month if needed. You can harvest ginger after 8 months. But young ginger can be harvested after 4 months from growing.
Ginger grows well on good quality well drained soil. To grow ginger you need to choose a sunny location. Prepare soil mixing with compost. Then place the ginger in it. Water regularly. Fertilize every month if needed. You can harvest ginger after 8 months. But young ginger can be harvested after 4 months from growing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.