Elohim Quantum Creations - Live Stream 1 - English

This will be the first of the Elohim Quantum Creations live channels
with the Elohim. We will focus on the enhancement of, and connection
with, the Earth's newly formed quantum field. A new and powerful
still-point breathing technique will also be introduced and used in this
meditation and in following ones.
