Elohim Quantum Creations - Live Stream 1 - English
This will be the first of the Elohim Quantum Creations live channels with the Elohim. We will focus on the enhancement of, and connection with, the Earth's newly formed quantum field. A new and powerful still-point breathing technique will also be introduced and used in this meditation and in following ones.

