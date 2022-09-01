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NIGHT SHADOWS 08312022 -- Sudden Destruction on 911? Babylon is MAD UPON HER IDOLS
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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314 views • September 01, 2022

August has sailed away and now we are 11 days from 9-11, a time of SUDDEN DESTRUCTION out of the blue, a time when no one expected anything to happen THE TWIN TOWERS are removed, like the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones, OUT OF THE BLUE, SUDDEN DESTRUCTION. Are we facing another SUDDEN DESTRUCTION as outlined in the Bible? Are we about to see a HUGE CHANGE in life on Earth? Is it going to be a nothing burger, and we fly right through with nary a whimper? Or are we facing a FALSE FLAG EVENT? A sudden economic "crash" or something else we never thought about, like a huge earthquake or some other major Earth change event?


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