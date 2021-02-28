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S.Africa: A quick look at some economic collapse
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140 views • February 28, 2021
We look at some photos I took of a shopping mall near my house. We look at all the empty stores, many of which closed during the COVID lockdown, but others have been shut for years. I discuss briefly, unemployment in South Africa and how the country is just sinking.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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